Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $48,000 Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 462.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Novavax by 200.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth $42,000. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $143,624.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $1,362,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,497 shares of company stock valued at $37,174,380 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NVAX stock opened at $134.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.85 and a 200-day moving average of $199.15.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

