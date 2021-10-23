Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in 2U by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 527,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,159,000 after buying an additional 95,107 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in 2U by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 2U by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in 2U by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 44,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,469 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

