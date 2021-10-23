PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,681 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PCK opened at $9.58 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

