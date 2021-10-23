Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Boosted by Analyst

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Albertsons Companies in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.90 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.12. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

