FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. Boosted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.75.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.30.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

