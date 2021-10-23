Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Insider Sells 11,974 Shares

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $38,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ETTX stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $124.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.72. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETTX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETTX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

