loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.15.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Linton purchased 7,520 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

