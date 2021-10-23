Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ERIC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.26.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $56.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.