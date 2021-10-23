Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of CDOR opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $107.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.58). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

