Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

NYSE BCH opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco de Chile (BCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.