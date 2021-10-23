Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,495 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CS. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.51 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 150.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

