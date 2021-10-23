Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys New Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 313,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 192,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter.

BAR stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88.

