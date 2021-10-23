Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,860,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 952,511 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.84% of The Wendy’s worth $43,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,097,000 after buying an additional 64,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,567,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,750,000 after purchasing an additional 88,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 334,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $8,940,582.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $493.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

The Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

