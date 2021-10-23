Fmr LLC Buys Shares of 1,196,777 LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,196,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,298,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.62% of LegalZoom.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TA Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,202,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,196,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,525,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,624,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LZ shares. Barclays started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

LZ stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $40.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.31.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

