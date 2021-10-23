Fmr LLC Has $44.58 Million Stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,866 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.05% of Annexon worth $44,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Annexon in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $18.49 on Friday. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

