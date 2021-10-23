$0.11 EPS Expected for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.06. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NYSE HUT opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $13,671,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $6,998,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $4,939,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $3,604,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $1,752,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

