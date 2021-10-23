$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $4,065,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $387,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 626,370 shares of company stock worth $18,897,083. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 76.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.85. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

