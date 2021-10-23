Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 27,825 Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LCI. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $2.50 on Friday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

