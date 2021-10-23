Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Ambev by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,136,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 526,141 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,594,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 56,252 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 346,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 42,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 874,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 200,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

