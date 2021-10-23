Jump Financial LLC Sells 32,039 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 72.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,039 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 23.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at $96,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

