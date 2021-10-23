Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of PFSweb as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFSW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PFSweb during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PFSweb by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PFSweb during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PFSweb by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PFSweb by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFSW opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.76 million, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

