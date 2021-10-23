-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Blink Charging reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital downgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Blink Charging by 86.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $66,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $74,000. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 3.80. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

