Loop Capital Boosts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $40.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HXL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -231.48 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,630,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,124,000 after buying an additional 166,423 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hexcel by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,552,000 after purchasing an additional 402,069 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,814,000 after purchasing an additional 244,739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hexcel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,208,000 after purchasing an additional 186,592 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Hexcel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,158,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,059,000 after purchasing an additional 89,776 shares during the period.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

