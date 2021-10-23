Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $67.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

APO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $5,289,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,281,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,980,679 shares of company stock worth $124,296,436 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,362,000 after purchasing an additional 270,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.