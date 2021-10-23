Robert W. Baird Boosts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $193.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $193.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOV. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.83.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $169.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $176.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth about $2,843,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 113,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

