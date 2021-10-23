Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $187.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DOV. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a sell rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.83.

Dover stock opened at $169.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $176.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 721.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,314,000 after purchasing an additional 999,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Dover by 609.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares during the period. RR Partners LP bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $47,665,000. Amundi bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth about $49,173,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after purchasing an additional 261,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

