Fmr LLC Buys Shares of 1,078,100 Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,078,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at $693,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at $1,610,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $6,988,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Clear Secure stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

