Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Tractor Supply worth $48,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $37,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.48.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $208.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.33. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $214.26.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

