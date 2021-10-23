Fmr LLC Grows Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 54.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,184,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118,754 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $49,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in iQIYI by 1.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iQIYI by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iQIYI by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.82.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.58.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

