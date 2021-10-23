Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,717 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.08% of Sonos worth $47,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sonos by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $32.00 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,505,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

