ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,121 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,394 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth about $53,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NG opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -69.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 85.40 and a quick ratio of 85.40. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $203,471.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,968.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 26,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $187,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

