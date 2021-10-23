Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Position Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at $1,745,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 12.8% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 61,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 95.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.61, for a total transaction of $708,031.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 643,763 shares of company stock worth $106,611,078 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.37.

Elastic stock opened at $168.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of -103.62 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $177.74.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

