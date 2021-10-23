20,177 Shares in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

CERE stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.18.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 61,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $1,753,826.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

