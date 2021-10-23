Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.09 Million Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $6,042,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 139.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 106.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDAY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $128.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.54. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -297.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

