10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $43,699.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,013,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,681 shares of company stock worth $31,126,802. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXG. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $164.03 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.84 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.39. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

