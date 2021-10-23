The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $491,000 Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 83,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 576.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 125,823 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,906,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $758.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 2.01.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $549,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock worth $596,291 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMDX. Oppenheimer began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.