Zacks: Analysts Expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $883.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will announce $883.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $872.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $891.03 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $781.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

OPCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 7.5% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 1.16. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.