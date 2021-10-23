Piper Sandler Increases Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target to $9.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.81% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Berry from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.71. Berry has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Berry will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 278,609 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 273,543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 299.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 199,452 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

