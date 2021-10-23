Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $175.00 at Barclays

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Affirm from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Affirm stock opened at $155.21 on Thursday. Affirm has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $160.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion and a PE ratio of -61.11.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $11,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $29,563,000. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $1,768,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Affirm by 2,191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 579,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 174,540 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

