Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $169.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $164.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Shares of ASND opened at $144.61 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.68.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% during the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

