Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Change Healthcare have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company exhibited robust performance across all segments in the quarter under review. It remains committed toward the payment accuracy business, while also focusing on healthcare plans and payers that have been generating continued double-digit growth for this business. It has been utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to detect inefficiencies and eliminate them from administrative processes in the healthcare system, thereby lowering costs, and providing payers, providers and patients with better outcomes. Yet, cut-throat competition remains a headwind. It exited first-quarter fiscal 2022 on a mixed note, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same. Higher operating expenses are concerning.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CHNG. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a buy rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

