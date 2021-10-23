Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Christopher G. Lee Sells 1,495 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $46,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of APR stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. Apria, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $286.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APR. began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

