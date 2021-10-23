Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,229 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.70% of National Fuel Gas worth $33,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,817.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 98,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,903 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 62,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 56.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 157,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 56,582 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE NFG opened at $58.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.82 million. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.