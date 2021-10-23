Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 122.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,378 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $32,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 213,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 64,399 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

HALO stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.43. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,883,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,450 shares of company stock worth $8,790,289 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

