Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $1,100.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.03.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $909.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $910.00. The company has a market cap of $900.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $749.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

