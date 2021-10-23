Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.94.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

