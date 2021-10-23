SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 848 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 157,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

