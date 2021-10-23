Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,470,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,673,000 after purchasing an additional 65,987 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 837,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,701,000 after acquiring an additional 133,466 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

FMBI stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

