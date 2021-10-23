Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EAT. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $67.50 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $44.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after acquiring an additional 144,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after buying an additional 1,008,644 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after buying an additional 914,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,285,000 after buying an additional 40,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 1,076,124 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

