SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,137 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,337,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Q2 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,163,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,668,000 after buying an additional 73,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 906,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,952,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $4,795,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,291. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.51 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

